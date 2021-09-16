Union Minister Arjun Meghwal flags off cycle rally by riding himself at Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Sept 16: Union Minister of State for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal today visited Government Model Higher Secondary School Udhampur as part of the ongoing public outreach programme.

The Minister inaugurated Amar Santosh Art Gallery and released a documentary Movie on culture and historical monuments of District Udhampur.

After the inauguration, the Union Minister inspected the stalls and photo exhibition depicting old monuments, stone tools, fossils, utensils of copper and bronze, old books and documents and other items of historical importance.

The Union Minister appreciated the efforts made by District Administration and Amar Santosh Art Gallery for organizing this exhibition. He said that such exhibitions make the people aware about their rich past and inculcates in them a sense to preserve it.

Earlier, The District Administration Udhampur in collaboration with UB Randonneurs cyclist Association Udhampur organized a cycle rally as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Union Minister flagged off the cycle rally from Tara Niwas Udhampur and also took part in it.

While briefing the media persons, the Union Minister congratulated organizers and said that the main objective of organizing this rally was to create awareness among the general public towards minimising carbon emission and inculcating yoga values which is our rich heritage. He said that cycling and yoga are the best ways to keep the body fit and healthy. He urged the prominent citizens to promote cycling and other sports including yoga in the district and include physical activity in their day today life to stay physically fit and active in order to contribute to nation building. He said that it is ‘our collective responsibility to be a part of Prime Minister’s nationwide campaign regarding Fit India movement.

The minister later visited Government Model Higher Secondary School. The students of the school displayed various Yoga Asanas on the occasion. While highlighting the importance of yoga, the Union Minister said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world. He laid stress on adopting Yoga in our daily lives for holistic health and stress free life. The Union Minister also visited the school library and sports ground and took feedback regarding infrastructure and availability of book lying in the library.

Several delegations and individuals comprising of councillors of MC Udhampur, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Senior Citizen Club, Beopar Mandal, Hotel Bar & Restaurant Association, Chairperson BDC Ghordi etc met the minister during his visit. The Union Minister assured the delegations of redressing genuine issues and demands on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, SSP Sargun Shukla, ADDC, Kanta Devi, ADC Mohammad Syed Khan and other officers were present on the occasion.