Surge In COVID Continues In J&K, Srinagar Record 70 Fresh Cases

JAMMU, Sep 16: Surge in COVID positive cases continued in the Jammu and Kashmir, where Srinagar recorded highest 70 while there was no case in seven districts.

An official spokesman said Thursday evening that 170 new positive cases have been reported– 41 from Jammu Division and 129 from Kashmir Division—during the past 24 hours. However, 98 more COVID-19 patients have recovered– 12 from Jammu Division and 86 from Kashmir Division, he said. No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today and till now a total of 46 confirmed cases have been reported in the UT of J&K.

He said no fresh positive case was reported in Anantag, Kulgam and Shopian in the Kashmir valley and Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division.

There was slight improvement in the Srinagar , where the COVID positive cases was 70, highest in the J&K, against yesterdays 77. Badgam a neighbouring district of Srinagar in Central Kashmir, recorded 27, second highest followed by Baramulla 12, Ganderbal seven, Pulwama and Kupwara five each and Bandipora three.

In Jammu division, Reasi recorded 19 highest, Jammu ten, Rajouri five, Doda four, Kishtwar two and Udhampur one. (Agencies)