Union Minister announces Rs 75 lakh for Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai today visited Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital and Directorate of AYUSH J&K, Jammu on the concluding day of his 5-day tour to Jammu & Kashmir.

At the outset, the Minister paid floral tributes to the idol of Lord Dhanvantri at Dhanvantri Kunj in the hospital premises followed by inauguration of 6th Ayurveda Day Celebrations.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Directorate of AYUSH has launched the campaign “Ayurveda for Poshan” based on the theme of National Ayurveda Day for this year as per the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH.

Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai interacted with patients in IPD and OPD and took keen interest in the Ayush procedures being performed on patients at IPD and OPD level.

The Minister also visited the Medicinal Garden established in the premises of the Directorate of AYUSH J&K, Jammu and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate in establishing the herbal garden, an essential component of AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre.

Later, the Minister chaired an interactive session wherein he emphasized on the principles and practices of optimal nutrition enshrined in Ayurveda. He also highlighted the role of nutrition in combating Non-communicable diseases and potential of Ayur Nutraceuticals industry in meeting the global demand of Ayurvedic Food Supplements.

In his speech, Dr. Munjpara expressed his satisfaction towards the health care services being provided to patients through specialized Ayush modalities like Panchkarma, Ksharsutra, Yoga & Naturopathy. He also announced a package of 75 lakh rupees for upgradation of healthcare service delivery at Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu. He laid stress on research and clinical evidence collection and documentation to make Ayurveda an evidence based Health system.

The Minister was accompanied by the Director AYUSH, J&K Dr. Mohan Singh, Additional Secretary H&ME Rajeshwar Singh Charak, Medical Superintendent Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital Dr. Vandana Dogra and other senior officers.