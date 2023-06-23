Amit Shah Pays Obeisance At New Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu

JAMMU, Jun 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday paid obeisance at the newly constructed Tirupati Balaji temple in the Majeen area here, officials said.

Shah arrived here in the morning on a two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister first went to the BJP office at Trikutanagar and paid his respects to Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

After addressing a a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city, Shah headed for the Tirupati Balaji temple, built in the lower Shivalik range on the outskirts of the city.

Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the home minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, while the priests chanted shlokas, Thalari Ravi, the PRO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), said.

Shah and Sinha also partook in the prasadam offered at the temple, Ravi said.

The home minister expressed his happiness about visiting the Balaji temple during his stay, he added.

The temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy was inaugurated by Sinha, Union ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and G Kishen Reddy on June 8.

Initially, Shah was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the temple but could not take part in the event due to some indispensable work, Sinha had said during the inauguration event.

While he was at the party office in Trikutanagar on Friday, Shah held discussions with BJP leaders to gather feedback on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place here in view of Shah’s two-day visit to the union territory beginning Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, top police and civil administration officials, along with senior BJP leaders, reviewed the security measure at Bhagwati Nagar. (Agencies)