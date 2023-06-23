India Test, ODI Squads For WI Tour Announced: Pujara Dropped; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar Earn Maiden Call Ups

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: India’s Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s selection committee on Friday announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series and three ODIs against the West Indies.

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Mukesh Kumar have been included in India’s Test squad.

Ajinkya Rahane has been promoted as Test vice captain after his good show in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Rahane score 89 and 46 (first innings and second innings) in the WTC Final that India lost by a massive 209 runs.

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has also made a Test comeback.

The squad for the five T20Is will be announced later.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. (Agencies)