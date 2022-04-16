Union Health Minister praises J&K for proper implementation of AB-H&WC

Interacts with beneficiary from Kupwara

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Apr 16: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today lauded J&K for proper and effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre (AB-H&WC) program.

On the 4th anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre which was celebrated throughout India including in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the gathering through video-conferencing and talked with the citizens of 8 States/UTs including beneficiary from Kupwara district who have received services through Health & Wellness Centres and teleconsultations.

The Health Minister praised the contribution of various stakeholders and stressed on proper implementation of the programs for the common and marginalized people.

Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said the centre of focus was Health and Wellness Centre/Sub-Centre Shaloora Block Kralpora District Kupwara, near the Line of Control.

The celebration was attended by Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Choudary Yasin, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imamdin, Chief Medical Officer Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad, Nodal Officer, Dr Muhammad Shafi Koka and other dignitaries of J&K.

From UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare interacted with a beneficiary Gh Rasool Dar, 70, a hypertensive patient at HWC-SC belonging to Shaloora Block Kralpora District Kupwara, UT of J&K.

The beneficiary was quoted saying that Ayushman Bharat has revolutionized the health care system at the grass root level in the UT of J&K.

“Earlier, I would travel more than 10 KMs to avail the medical facilities but now the facilities are available at the doorstep”, the beneficiary was quoting replying to the Union Health Minister.

Under Ayushman Bharat H&WC program, a teleconsultation facility has been made available through which he is getting free consultations from the consultants posted in Medical College which is almost 150 KMs away from his house and specialists at District Hospital Kupwara which is around 15-20 KMs away from his village.