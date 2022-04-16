PM to launch Ratle, Kwar power projects, Banihal tunnel; give passbooks to farmers

Giriraj, Dr Jitendra among 3 Ministers to join Modi

Industrial investments brought by LG to start formally

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar power projects in Kishtwar district, inaugurate Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, launch groundbreaking ceremony of industrial investments which have reached around Rs 70,000 crore, issue passbooks to farmers of land mapping and visit Panchayat Ghar and exhibition at Palli Panchayat in Samba district during his one-day visit to Jammu on April 24.

The foundation stone laying ceremonies of two power projects and inauguration of Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel will be done virtually from Palli Panchayat.

The Prime Minister will also be addressing nearly one lakh people at Palli and around 700 Panchayats across the country virtually.

A helipad is being constructed at Palli which will be ready within next couple of days for trial run. Modi will land at the helipad from Jammu Airport and is expected to stay in the village for around two hours before returning to Jammu Airport and flying back to New Delhi.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by three Union Ministers including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh and the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The Prime Minister is visiting Jammu on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. During past few years, he has been visiting different States on the occasion to address Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.

Sources said Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar power projects which will be constructed over river Chenab in Kishtwar district. The foundation stone of both the prestigious projects will be laid virtually by the Prime Minister.

The 850 MW Ratle power project will be constructed over river Chenab at village Drabshalla in Kishtwar district at approximately cost of around Rs 5000 crore while Kwar project of 540 MW will be constructed over the same river and the same district at village Padyarna at tentative cost of around Rs 4600 crore.

Kwar project envisaged construction of 109 metres high dam and an underground Power House with four units of 135 MW each.

Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

It is one of the longest tunnel in India, with a length of 8.45 km. The tunnel reduces the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 16 kilometers. It also reduces travel time from 2-3 hours to 15 minutes between the two towns.

It has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 2100 crore.

The Prime Minister will formally launch groundbreaking ceremony of industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir from Palli Panchayat.

The industrial investments have already touched around Rs 70,000 crore and it will be formally launched by Modi on April 24 after which the results of investments will be visible on ground.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken personal initiative to bring industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir by touring Saudi Arabia, visiting several States within the country and organizing summits in the Union Territory.

Sinha will receive and accompany the Prime Minister throughout his tour.

Sources said the Prime Minister will present books to the farmers which have been prepared after land mapping done through drones and geo tagging through Surveyor General of India and other agencies.

He will visit Panchayat Ghar at Palli and exhibition stall installed there.

Modi is expected to address around one lakh people including nearly 30,000 representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions at Palli.

Representatives of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country will also join virtually.

A short film produced by the Sansad TV on Gram Panchayats will be telecast on the occasion.