Union Health Minister lays foundation stone of new Nursing College, Nursing Hostel at Handwara

*Step go long way in augmenting medical education infrastructure: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Jammu, Kupwara, Feb 5: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation stone of new Nursing College and Nursing Hostel at Handwara, Kupwara, through video conferencing today.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Ministry for the unprecedented expansion of health facilities and medical education infrastructure in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

He said the new Nursing College will go a long way in augmenting the medical education infrastructure and overall health care in the border district of Kupwara.

The Lt Governor shared the rapid advances made in increasing access to healthcare in Jammu Kashmir. About 4500 seats have been added in MBBS, PG and Nursing education within the past 4 years, he added.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to provide quality health services to the citizens and to give a major push to develop and deploy modern health technologies for future care.

The Handwara Nursing College project is targeted to be completed within 4 working seasons.

Union Health Minister also inaugurated the new building of National Dental Commission, laid the foundation stone of three Nursing Colleges in Andhra Pradesh and launched the National Dental Register.

Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura; Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, President, Dental Council of India and Apurva Chandra, Union Secretary, Health and Family Welfare attended the event.

Irfan Sultan Panditpori, Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara; besides Principal, Doctors and medical staff of the Government Medical College Handwara also joined through virtual mode.