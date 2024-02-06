Four quarterfinal matches in Male category held

72nd All India Police Hockey C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Four quarterfinal matches in male category were played in the ongoing 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship organized by J&K Police at KK Hakku Hockey Stadium, here today.

The first match of the day was played between CISF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in which CISF won this match by 5-1 goals. Yograj Singh scored (1st & 3rd goal), 2nd goal was scored by Dheeraj Vats while 4th & 5th goals were scored by Vishal Jit Singh. Player of the match was declared Yograj Singh for his brilliant performance. Chief Guest of the match was Vijay Kumar, ADGP Armed and Law & Order, J&K.

In the second quarter final match between Uttar Pradesh and BSF which was won by BSF by 2-1 goals. Harminder Singh scored (1st goal) and 2nd goal was scored by Daljit Singh. Player of the match was declared Daljit Singh for his brilliant performance. Chief Guest of the match was Kulbir Singh-SSP CO IRP-18th Battalion.

In the third quarterfinal match between ITBP and CRPF today which won by CRPF via shootout. The match ended in a draw as the score was 4-4. Saroj Ekka of CRPF scored (1st & 3rd goal), 2nd goal scored by Mohd Wasiullah Khan, 4th goal scored by Samsher and from ITBP goal scorer was M C Meetei (1st), 2nd, 3rd, 4th goals were scored by Ankit. Player of the match was declared Samsher. Chief Guest of the match was Vivekananda Rai, Director Tourism Jammu.

In the last quarterfinal match between Punjab Police and West Bengal which was won by Punjab Police by 10-0 goals. Kanwarjeet Singh scored (1st, 2nd, 4th and 7th goals), 3rd and 6th goals were scored by Varinder Singh, 5h goal scored by Sarbjit Singh, 8th goal scored by Pawandeep Singh and 9th goal scored by Hardeep Singh and 10th goal scored by Jagmeet Singh. Player of the match was declared Kanwarjeet Singh for his brilliant performance. Chief Guest of the match was Mohammad Hanif, Chief Sports Officer J&K Sports Council.

The semi-final matches in Women category will be played tomorrow between CRPF and Tamil Nadu and Odisha Police and SSB.