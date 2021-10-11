Union Government keen on holistic development of J&K: Raosaheb Danve

RAMBAN, Oct 11: Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved the Ministers of Union Cabinet to review the pace of progress of developmental activities being carried out in the UT of J&K under different sectors, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve has said that the Union Government is keen on the holistic development of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Minister, who is on a 2-day visit of district Ramban in UT of J&K as a part of the Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme, said this while addressing a public gathering at Sangaldan today.

Congratulating the PRIs at Sangaldan for actively participating in the electoral process and becoming member of District Development Council, the Minister appreciated the people in general and members of PRIs in particular for extending helping hand and cooperation in execution of railway project. He asked the PRIs to work in unison with administration to implement all developmental schemes at grass-root levels to ensure holistic development of their respective areas. He directed the construction agencies to explore possibilities to provide job opportunities to local qualified engineers. He asked people to register an organization to open a CBSE School in the area.

Highlighting various developmental projects being carried out in the UT of J&K, the Minister said that funds to the tune of Rs. 32000 crores are being spent to complete the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. He also urged upon the people to come forward to avail the benefits of schemes launched by the Union Government for their welfare and well-being.

Inspecting the Railway yard at Sangaldan, the Minister said that Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is the most ambitious railway project in India post-Independence and added that executing agencies are working in full vigour to ensure its timely completion. He said that although the alignment of USBRL is tough because of hilly terrain, the executing agencies are fully equipped with latest technology and dedicated workforce to meet all the challenges in construction of this ambitious project. He also appreciated the Railway engineers for doing commendable job in construction of this rail line.

Highlighting the importance of the railway project, the Minister said that Kashmir valley will be provided all weather connectivity with rest of the country, saying that people of the area will be benefitted with the completion of this project. It will go a long way in boosting tourism and commercial activities in the areas which will help in ameliorating the economic profile of locals, he added.

The locals and PRIs of the area welcomed the Minister. They expressed gratitude to the Minister for conducting the Public Outreach Programme to Ramban District. The PRIs thanked the Union Government for launching PMAY, Ayushman Bharat and other beneficiaries-oriented schemes and providing adequate number of dwelling units under PMAY in all panchayats. The PRIs said that the frequent visits of Union Ministers to UT of J&K is playing pivotal role in bridging the gap between Government and public.

Earlier, various deputations and individuals met with the Minister. These include members of DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs, representatives of Youth Club, Beopar Mandal, prominent citizens, SHGs working under Umeed scheme and members of NGO Garib Nawaz group. They projected demands of developmental need of their respective areas.

Briefing about the implementation of Youth clubs, the District Development Commissioner informed that as many as 143 youth clubs have been formulated across the district which connected 3500 youth.

Later, the Minister e-inaugurated various projects of public importance completed with an expenditure of Rs. 3.75 crore. The projects which the Minister e-inaugurated include PHC Ukhral, NTPHC Maitra and 40-metre span footbridge in Lower Janori, Deeda.

The Minister also laid e-foundation of Government High School Sumber under CSR, Gynae ward of PHC Sangaldan, and Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan buildings at Kanga which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.24 crore.

He also laid foundation stone of Railway Station building at Sangaldan.

Meanwhile, the Minister distributed LPG connections among beneficiaries under Ujjwala Scheme. He handed over keys of vehicles to beneficiaries under Mumkin Scheme. He also distributed cheques amongst construction workers under scholarship scheme, e-shram cards and ration kits. He also handed over keys of scooties to handicapped beneficiaries provided by J&K Rehabilitation Council.

Danve handed over certificates of appreciations from Railway department on behalf of Government of India for ensuring cent per cent land acquisition to execute prestigious USBRL project in district Ramban to Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam.

Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban Shamshad Shan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam; members of DDC, Chairpersons BDCs; AGM Northern Railway Naveen Gulati; DRM, FRZ Northern Railway, Seema Sharma; SSP, PD Nitya; concerned Chief Engineers; Additional District Development Commissioner; Collector Railway (ADC); Sarpanchs, Panchs, besides large number of locals were present.