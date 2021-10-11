Fresh gunfight breaks out at Shopian in J&K

SHOPIAN, Oct 11: A fresh encounter has started between militants and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between militants and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. (Agencies)