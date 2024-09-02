Union Addl Secy visits institutions under Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Sanjeev Kumar Chada, today visited Observation Home, Harwan, Children Homes (Palaash & Pareesha) Shalimar here, One Stop Centre, SKIMS (JVC), Bemina.

He was accompanied by Mission Director Vatsalya and Shakti, Majid Khalil Drabu, District Child Protection Officer, Mission Vatsalya, Chairperson and Members of Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar and Members of Juvenile Justice Board.

At the outset, a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the status and functioning of Mission Vatsalya Schemes was presented to the Additional Secretary by District Child Protection Officer Mission Vatsalya. This was followed by an interactive session, where officials were engaged in productive discussions on various aspects of the program.

The visit’s purpose was to facilitate direct interaction with the staff and to conduct an in-depth review of the operations of institutions related to child welfare in the district and the facilities available there.

The discussions focused on enhancing the efficiency and impact of Mission Vatsalya, ensuring that the program’s objectives are met with diligence and commitment.

He also interacted with children residing in Children Homes ( Palaash and Pareesha). During his engagement with the children, Sanjeev Chadha offered his best wishes and continued support.

He encouraged the girls to continue striving for excellence and informed them about the various schemes of the Ministry.

Later in the day, he also visited Sakhi One Stop Centre for Women and Sankalp, wherein Central Administrator OSC Srinagar and District Mission Coordinator, Sankalp Hub, briefed him regarding implementation of Mission Shakti Schemes.

He also interacted with the staff of both the institutions in detail and instructed that OSC & Hub shall work in tandem with other key departments especially police and health to achieve the objectives of schemes. Moreover, he laid emphasis on training of the staff of both the institutions in new legislations; new criminal laws related to women and instructed that both the institutions shall converge with other line departments to attain the optimum for the welfare of women.

Other officials who were present at the OSC, Bemina were Junaid ul Islam, Sr. Consultant Ministry of Women & Child Development, GoI & Sameena Mir, Specialist Gender, Directorate of Mission Shakti, J&K.

During his visits, he emphasised the establishment of such institutions for the welfare and upliftment of the vulnerable section of the society i.e., Women and Children.