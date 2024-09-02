NC is totally confused party: Tarun Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: BJP national general secretary and In charge of J&K, Tarun Chugh, on Sunday slammed the National Conference (NC) and termed it as a confused party for wayward and continuously changing statements by its leaders including former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah and president, Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Making a scathing attack on NC leader Chugh said “Sometimes Omar says he will not contest elections, sometimes he says he will contest,”. “Omar sometimes says elections will be held and sometimes his father Farooq says he will not contest elections”. This shows how much confused Omar and his father are, Chugh added.

Both Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah, Chugh said, “Sometimes say will bring back Article 370 and 35-A and sometimes they say it may take over 100 years for this”.

They are also confused over their manifesto, Chugh said, adding, “Sometimes they say it is correct and sometimes they say it is not correct”.

Chugh said that people of J&K hate dynastic parties namely NC, PDP and Congress and will teach these parties a lesson in the Assembly elections. “The shops of corruption of these dynastic parties have been closed forever and people of J&K will make sure that these parties do not come to power again,” Chugh said.

Chugh said that people of J&K love Prime Minister, Narendra Modi a lot and lot of development has taken place here after Modi became the Prime Minister.

“Article 370 was abrogated to take J&K forward,” Chugh said, adding, “After August 5 in 2019 a new chapter of development and peace has been written and people are living a dignified life,” Chugh said.

He said BJP will soon release list of the candidates for remaining phase of elections in J&K.