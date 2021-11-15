Two terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora: J&K police

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter between police and security forces, and terrorists in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

The encounter started at around 6.30pm and the tweet regarding the killing of the first terrorist came in at 6.35pm, while that of the second terrorist arrived at 8.25pm. “Further details shall follow,” the police added in its latest tweet.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he added. (Agencies)