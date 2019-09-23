UNHRC’s doubtful impartiality on Kashmir

K.N. Pandita

UN Human Rights Council’s 42nd session has just come to an end in Geneva. My more than twenty year experience at the UN in Geneva is that it has not been fair to India in regard to Kashmir cause. This bigotry is traceable to the days of British colonial rule over India.

In her opening statement the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights gave two short paragraphs on Kashmir in which she has been unreasonably critical.

The High Commissioner says “coming to my office” say this and that. Who are her reporters and who vouches for their credibility.?

She says she is concerned about the impact of recent actions of GOI on the human rights of the people. One may ask were was she and where was her human rights sensivity when the small religious minority of Kashmiri Hindus was subjected to repeated pogroms and ethnic cleansing from their Kashmir homeland? Why did she treat them as “other”?

She has talked about some temporary restrictions but she has sidetracked the unleashing of terror and deep fear in Kashmirian civil society by the armed radicals inspired by mentors across the border. She has urged the GOI to ease the current lockdown without even touching even remotely on the circumstances that compelled a democratic government to temporarily curtail some facilities. One wonders whether the High Commissioner on human rights should care more for internet services than for the protection of human lives.

We find no need for the High Commissioner to be upset on the detention of some politicians and the free flow of the law of the land. Had the law of the land freely flown the detained politicians would never have been allowed to patronize the armed radicals and sing the encomiums of their bravery of killing ordinary and innocent people.

It is a travesty that in her 221 words comprising her comments she takes care not to use the word terrorism or radicalism even once while the entire Kashmir narrative is about terrorists and terrorism. We will not forget that during his first visit to Washington Pakistani Prime Minister openly told in a press briefing that 30;000 to 40:000 jihadis were ready in Pakistan to fight in Afghanistan or Kashmir. Will the High Commissioner be good enough to tell the GOI how it should tackle the terror agenda of this huge group existing in Pakistan.

Not only Kashmir, the High Commissioner has opened another front against India. She ruminates over the recent National Register of Citizens Verification process in the eastern state of Assam and expresses deep concern over the fate of 1.9 million people considered as illegal migrants. In the first place the High Commissioner overlooks the aspect of clandestine immigration and the laws governing the crime and secondly she overlooks how much generous and liberal the Government of India has been with them. Can the High Commissioner count a single European country which would allow such a large number of people illegally staying over in their country for such a long time? The illegal intruders have been given full freedom to go in for an appeal to a superior court if they feel justice is not done to them.

The fact of the matter is that big powers would not like to see India rising as a power in South Asia. India is a Hindu majority community. If the Hindu civilization is not to flow freely here in this country.

It is also true that Pakistan and its henchmen in our country or elsewhere have also contributed to maligning us. Great damage is usually done to our Kashmir cause by blatantly pro- British or pro-American NGOs like Amnesty International, World Watch and others.It is important to contradict their misrepresentation or distortion of facts with full force. At the same time India should lodge a protest with the UN Secretary General expressing her displeasure of senior UN functionaries and special rapporteur deliberately hiding the full story and submitting only selective aspects of a case.

