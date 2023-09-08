Unfortunate That NC Had To Wage A Legal Battle Over Allotting The ‘Plough’ Symbol: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that it was unfortunate that the NC had to wage a legal battle over the allotting of the “plough” symbol for “what was our right as a political party.”

After the Supreme Court snub, the Ladakh administration on late Thursday announced the fresh poll dates for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil (LAHDC-K) and also reserved the “plough” symbol to the National Conference.

“It is unfortunate that NC had to wage such a battle for what was our right as a political party. Election guidelines are very clear about the allocation of symbols,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

He alleged the administration in Ladakh had clearly a very biased agenda, which is why they went all the way to the Supreme Court to deny the party their right.

“But if you read the ( apex court) verdict it has been absolutely scathing about the conduct of the Ladakh administration. And the fact that the court impose a sum of ₹1,00,000 of costs on the Ladakh administration is in itself an indication of how seriously the court viewed the conduct of the Ladakh government,” the former Chief Minister said.

Omar said he was pleased that the order for reserving the “plough” symbol was issued late last night.

“We have now been allotted our symbol. The fresh date sheet for the elections has been issued. Our candidates will file their nominations, and we look forward to receiving the support of the people of Kargil in this election,” he said.

The NC Vice President also said BJP can’t change the name of the India.

“Nobody can change the name. Do they (BJP) have a two third majority in Parliament? If they have let them do it. Changing name is not an easy task. if they intend to change the name it require a change in the constitution,” Omar said.

He said if the central government has guts let them change it.

“We want to see who supports you to change the name of the country,” the former CM said.

He said that Constitution is very clear India which is Bharat is a union of states.

Both name of mentioned India, Bharat or Hidustan people have right . If Modi sahib is not using the name of India, let him not. He can’t remove it from the constitution,” Omar said

On a recent statement by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that statehood would be restored after elections, Omar said he doesn’t believe that this is something that he can decide himself.

“Let us assume that the Supreme Court judgment ( on Article 370 petitions ) will come before the assembly elections. Let us see what the Top Court has to say on this matter.

The Apex Court raised some very pertinent questions on the whole process that was followed to break up J&K and then reduce it from a state to a union territory. The government had no answers neither on the process nor on the time, nor on the timeline for restoration. I think we should wait to see what the Supreme Court says,” the NC Vice President said. (Agencies)