BSF SDG Visits Gurez Sector To Review Operational Preparedness On LoC

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Sep 8: Special Director General (SDG) of Border Security Force’s Western Command B Khurania on Friday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora district to review the operational preparedness.

Khurania visited the forward areas of Gurez sector in Bandipora and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops deployed on the LoC, BSF Kashmir said on X.

SDG also interacted with the troops and applauded them for their excellent performance in challenging situations.