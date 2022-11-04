Unemployment rate rises to 7.77% in October; worst in J&K, Haryana, Rajasthan: Report

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that the country’s unemployment rate increased to 7.77% in October from 6.43% in September.

Out of the 25 states, six had double-digit unemployment rates. These were Jammu & Kashmir (22.4%), Haryana (31.8%), Rajasthan (30.7%), Jharkhand (16.5%), Bihar (14.5%), and Tripura (10.5%), among others.

The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, where it was 0.9%, followed by Chhattisgarh (0.9%), Odisha (1.1%), and Gujarat (1.7%).

According to the CMIE data, the rural unemployment rate increased from 5.84 percent in September to 8.04 percent in October. While the urban unemployment rate showed slight reduction from 7.7 percent in September to 7.21 percent in October. (Agencies)