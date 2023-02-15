Under CSR, J&K Bank Collaborates With SKIMS To Help Poor Cancer Patients

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, J&K Bank presented an amount of Rs 14.40 Lacs to the premier healthcare institution of Jammu and Kashmir for procurement of Platelet/Therapeutic Plasma Apheresis kits for treatment of poor patients suffering from cancer and severe blood dysfunctional diseases.

In a function organized at SKIMS Soura, the Bank’s Divisional Head Kashmir, Syed Shafat Hussain today handed over the cheque to Director SKIMS, Professor Parvez Koul in presence of Head Paediatric Oncology Department Dr Javed Rasool and Head BU SKIMS, Syed Irfan besides other officials of SKIMS and the bank. Pertinently, the event coincided with the ‘International Childhood Cancer Day’, which is observed on 15th February all over the world to raise awareness about childhood cancer and honours all the children and families experiencing the effects of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shafat Hussain said, “Healthcare is critical for every society and with rise in the number of patients suffering from terminal ailments in J&K, we do feel the need to step in and do our bit. However, as a socially responsible institution, it is a very humble contribution from J&K Bank to SKIMS Srinagar for the patients who cannot afford these kits critical for their treatment.”

“Besides empowering the people financially, J&K Bank has been contributing to the society through its CSR activities meant for helping the economically weaker sections especially in health sector. We believe our little support would help many patients and alleviate the hardships of their families”, said Syed Shafaat Hussain.

Director SKIMS Srinagar thanked the Bank for the contribution and expressed hope that amid rising number of patients suffering from such dangerous diseases and dysfunctionalities, the Bank would increase its CSR spend towards healthcare as a large number of the patients hailing from weaker socio-economic background visit SKIMS Hospital for treatment in pediatric oncology every year who find it difficult to afford expensive Apheresis kits containing Platelet/Therapeutic Plasma. “With J&K Bank’s earlier support, we have been able to increase the survival rate among the children suffering from cancer and many of them are today present in this function to collectively thank J&K Bank for their help and support”, he added.

Pertinently, in the last year also, J&K Bank had contributed an amount of Rs. 7.85 lacs to SKIMS for procuring these kits which have been utilized for the treatment of hundreds of poor patients especially children.