Computer Shop Sealed For Overcharging

DODA, Feb 15: Tehsildar Kahara, on a public complaint, sealed a computer shop for overcharging for Online Services, here today.

It was informed that the shop owner charged Rs. 500 for filing 4 online Domicile applications from an applicant.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan has prescribed the rates for online services and has appealed the public to pay accordingly to the service providers and immediately report overcharging to the concerned Tehsildar.