J&K | Suspected IED Recovered In Ramban

Jammu, Oct 13 : Police on Thursday said that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in a bag in Ramban district.

A police official said that the suspected device was found in a bag in Sangaldan area of Gool sub-division of the district.

Immediately, he said, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to the spot for disposal to avoid any loss to life or property. (Agencies)