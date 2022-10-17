UN chief to visit India Tuesday; will pay tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attack

New Delhi, October 17: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is set to visit India on an official trip starting Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

This will be UN Secretary-General’s (UNSG) first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022.

“Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022. This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018,” the MEA said in a press statement.

Guterres will commence his visit to India, by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Secretary-Genera will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject – “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation”.

On October 20, in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya), Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.

The Prime Minister had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment.

Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, MEA said.

Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilise 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet.

According to the MEA release, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with the UNSG on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism.

In Kevadiya, UNSG is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also be visiting India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area.

UNSG will also be visiting the Sun Temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination. (Agencies)