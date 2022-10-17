CJ directs Registrar Judicials of HC’s both wings to list old cases in daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 17: Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice, Ali Mohammad Magrey today issued fresh directions to the Registrar Judicials of both the wings of the High Court to list old cases in the daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal so that those cases will be heard by the Benches on priority basis to ensure speedy disposal of the same.

Chief Justice emphasized that the Constitution of India recognizes the need and right to speedy justice, which can only be achieved by quick disposal and weeding out of old cases from the Courts. “Let us start it from now”, he asked the concerned.

Chief Justice also stressed that faith in Judiciary is essential for administration of justice which can be achieved by speedy disposal of cases. He added that the Courts should create a sense of security among the litigants by assuring them that the one who does the wrong or goes against the laws of the country will be punished and all their just grievances will be redressed within the timelines, so that they may not be tempted to resort to violent self-help and take law in their own hands.

In compliance to the aforesaid directions of Chief Justice, the Registrar Judicials of both the wings have immediately taken up the follow up action in the matter.