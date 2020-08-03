Uma Bharti to skip Bhoomi Pujan, says concerned about PM amid Corona cases

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that she will skip the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple on August 5 as she is concerned about the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to attend the event in Ayodhya.

The BJP leader said that she has asked the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to remove her name from the list of invitees.

”Ever since yesterday, when I heard about Amit Shah and UP BJP leaders being corona being positive, I am worried for the people who would be present at the foundation ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said in her tweet.

She said she will leave today from Bhopal. ”By the time I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening I may meet an infected person. I will keep distance from Mr Narendra Modi and hundreds of people present at the place,” she said, adding that ”I will have darshan of Ram Lalla after Mr Modi and the gathering leaves.”

The BJP firebrand leader maintained that she has send this information in Ayodhya to senior officer of Ram janmabhumiyanas and the PMO to remove her name from the list of the group present at the time of the foundation’s program.

Earlier on Friday, the former BJP minister had said that she would attend the ground-breaking ceremony this week.

(AGENCIES)