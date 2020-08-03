HC, lower courts to continue hearing through virtual mode till August 15

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court and subordinate courts located in ‘Red Zones’ shall continue to hear the cases through virtual mode till August 15 only, Chief Justice Gita Mittal ordered on Monday.

“With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection cases in Red Zone areas declared by the Governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that the Circular No. 6/RG dated 11-07-2020 shall remain in force till 15th of August,” reads an order issued by the Registrar General Jawad Ahmed.

By virtue of the July 11 circular, the Chief Justice had ordered that in Srinagar Wing of the High Court which is located in the area declared as “Red Zone”, the hearing of cases shall be conducted through virtual mode. While the Judges are to required to hear the matters from the residences or office chambers, the advocates are to cause appearance through virtual mode from their residences or offices.

“The staff on duty shall take necessary precautions, shall maintain social distancing and adhere to all the Government SOPs in this behalf.”

Reading the District and Subordinate Courts, the chief justice had ordered that the courts located in areas declared as “Red Zones” by the governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh shall hear the cases through virtual mode. “The presiding officers shall hear the matters from their official residences or office chambers,” reads the circular as per Global News Service.

The Presiding Officer of the Court located in any “Red Zone” have been asked to prepare roster of the staff in a manner ensuring not more than 50% attendance on each working day. (GNS)