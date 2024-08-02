UKs PM calls for police forces to work together to combat violent unrest

London, Aug 2: Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that police forces around the country will work more closely together to combat violent disturbance, media reports said. It follows a crisis conference with police leaders following rioting in the aftermath of the Southport incident, which sparked unrest throughout the country earlier this week, as per the BBC report.

Starmer condemned “far-right hatred” and described the violent circumstances that occurred following the stabbing as the “actions of a tiny, mindless minority.”

A 17-year-old appeared in court earlier on Thursday, accused with the murder of three youngsters in Monday’s attacks.

The Prime Minister stated that the new national violent disorder program would assist in combating violent organisations by allowing forces to share intelligence, the report said.

In a televised speech, Sir Keir added: “These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we must have a police response that can do the same.”

He also condemned “violent disorder, clearly whipped up online,” describing it as a crime, “not protest.” “We will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe,” the PM said.

Sir Keir stated that no one involved in the riots should “pretend they are speaking” for the mourning families, and that the Southport community “had to suffer twice” as a result of the stabbings.

“Mosques are being attacked because they’re mosques; the far right is showing who they are. We have to show who we are in response to that.”

“These thugs are mobile,” he added, “they move from community to community. We must have a policing response that can do the same.”

The additional powers would include shared intelligence and increased use of facial recognition technologies. It would also include more Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO) to restrict offenders’ movement and prevent them from travelling, similar to measures against football hooligans.

Speaking to the BBC during a meeting with the Prime Minister, the chair of the National Police Chiefs Council stated that additional disturbance can be prevented.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said, “It’s our job in policing to be worried about this, but it’s not inevitable.” The police chair also asked communities to band together, stating that everyone must play a role in “not fanning any flames of disorder.”

According to Sir Andy Marsh, Chief Constable at the College of Policing, the purpose of the emergency conference that brought together police leaders from throughout England and Wales was “to make sure that we are talking to each other, and that we can be prepared.”

Mosques were among the targets of the widespread unrest, prompting the Muslim Council of Britain to urge mosques to enhance security for Friday prayers.

In response to British Muslims’ fears, the prime minister stated, “Let me be very clear: I will take every step that is necessary to keep you safe.”

On Tuesday, Southport saw a night of disturbance following a vigil in memory of the knife attack victims. Protesters gathered near a mosque in Merseyside town and hurled bricks at the building and police personnel, resulting in the arrest of five individuals.

Merseyside Police stated on Thursday that a Section 60 Order would be in place, giving officers more powers to search suspects.

The order, starting at 18:00 BST, is set to be in place until 18:00 on Friday. The force also confirmed there would be an increased police presence.

On Wednesday evening, more than 100 people were arrested in central London as officers clashed with protestors in Whitehall during a demonstration.

