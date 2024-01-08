Udhampur LS Constituency Achieves Near Saturation In ‘Viksit Bharat’ Schemes: Dr Jitendra

Kathua, Jan 8 : The Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency has achieved near saturation in all schemes, such as agriculture, Kisan Credit Card, PM Ujjwal Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, being covered under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, informed Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event held at Panchayat Bhorthain North (Baira) in Block Barnoti of district Kathua district.

The Minister informed that out of 500 odd constituencies in the country, the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat stands out in terms of completion of developmental works. He said, it is the only constituency in the country which has three Centrally-aided medical colleges in the districts of Udhampur, Kathua and Doda. As far as implementation of welfare schemes is concerned, the constituency is also among the first.

The Minister was updated by the administration that while in agriculture related schemes like Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana etc and PM Ujjwal Yojana, nearly 100% saturation has been achieved, Ayushman Card has achieved nearly 99% target and pace has been substantially increased for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which has proved to be a game-changer by providing Pucca houses to those who had never dreamt of it or desired it.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that through the over 50-day Yatra, there has been a change in mindset and social culture, adding that previously, people had to go to the government departments and officials to get their work done, and seek delivery of services. That has been changed as it is now the government that has come to the doorsteps of citizens to serve them directly. This has transformed the existing work culture, he added.

The Minister said that people’s representatives are delivering services without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion. This has brought a positive change in social attitudes, psyche as well as behaviour.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said PM Vishwakarma Yojana has empowered artisans and craft persons by providing them financial assistance to propel their craft which was dying. The government is not only offering them a stipend but is also providing them training so that their businesses thrive, and more youth take up the craft which was fetching dwindling returns, he explained.

In the same way, PM SVANidhi Yojana has come to the aid of street vendors who can avail loans up to ten thousand rupees under the scheme to set up businesses of their own, and live with dignity, said Dr. Singh. He added that the street vendors have now become an important component of the society, the Minister said.