Four More NCC Units To Be Raised In J&K and Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Jan 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more units of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which is an addition of 12,860 cadets, the Ministry said on January 8.

The approval is for one mixed (boys and girls) Army battalion each at Udhampur and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh, and one Air Squadron at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1% rise,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the Directorate has two Group Headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions, it added.