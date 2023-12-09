Udhampur Among India’s Top 3 Districts In PMGSY Roads: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, Dec 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today laid foundation of various important road projects in Udhampur being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

On the occasion, he said that the PMGSY under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as revolutionised the road connectivity in Udhampur district through which the district has achieved a mile stone in the country as the district is among the top three districts of the country as for the road connectivity is concerned. He said that the areas like Dudu Basantgarh, Lati Dhuna and various other far flung areas are some of the neglected blocks and areas which have been connecting with all weather roads. Dr. Jitender Singh inform that a highway is being constructed between Sudh Mahadev in Udhampur district and Khilani in Doda district. The minister while lauding the vision of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi said that the examples like Shyama Prasad Mukherji Tunnel, Asia’s largest one or the example to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The minister while louding the work in road transport sector said that the connectivity is the backbone of overall development of the nation. He said that roads in Udhampur and its adjoining districts have brought the sector on the tourism map at national level. He said specially the scope of religious pilgrimage in view of the Sudh Mahadev Temple remained unexplode during the last 70 years and the present Government by increasing the road network has successfully explode all such avenue. Dr. Singh said that with these schemes the economy of the area specially the Udhampur district has witness a boom. He appreciated the district administration and the officer implementing PMGSY and said that they all are doing social service and playing their role to achieve the target of development country because the road connectivity is helpful in effective implementation of schemes for education, health, social welfare and women empowerment sector.

During the program, the e-foundation was laid for the up gradation of road from T-01 Padraka to Chattari in block Kulwantha in district Udhampur with an approximate cost of Rs. 693.80 lacs having length of 4.6000 kms serving thousands of residents. Another e-foundation was laid for the upcoming gradation of road from T-16 Chopra Shop to Sunari Kambal Danga in block Udhampur, district Udhampur with an approximate cost of Rs. 1751.23 lacs having a length of 12.925 kms. The Minister also laid an e-foundation for the upgradation of road from T-02 Tikri to Charyee via Sukha Talab in block Tikri, district Udhampur with an approximate cost of Rs.1269.25 lacs having length of 9.650 kms.