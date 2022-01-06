UCO Bank celebrates 79th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: UCO Bank, a premier nationalized bank today celebrated its 79th foundation day. Established on January 6, 1943 having its head office at Kolkata, foundation of the bank was laid by great industrialist, G.D Birla.

On this occasion, Akhnoor branch of the bank following its corporate call observed financial literacy cum account opening week from January 1 to 6, 2022.

A customer meet was organized within the branch premises of the bank with the objective to spread financial awareness among masses.

Branch Head, Vikrant Sharma addressed the gathering and threw light on different schemes run by the bank in public interest and laid special emphasis on digital products of the bank.

Account opening drive was also conducted and various deposit accounts including Saving Account, PPF Account etc were opened.

Those present on the occasion were Priyanka Manyal (ABH), Gulshan Kumar (Staff), Bhajan Singh, Vishal Sharma, Neek Alam, Rahul Verma, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Gupta and others.