Dabur launches ‘Darshanarthi Seva Shivir” to support Vaishno Devi Shrine devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Limited announced a mega social initiative for the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Dabur has announced to set up Darshanarthi Seva Shivirs (Dabur Rheumatil Massage Centers) for the visitors at prominent locations in Katra.

Under this campaign, Dabur has set up Dabur Rheumatil Massage Centers at 8 prominent places in Katra to provide free massage to the devotees. Dabur representatives have been stationed at these centers, offering healthcare services to the millions of pilgrims.

“We are excited to be a part of this social cause. This unique initiative seeks to ensure a safe journey and effective health care for the devotees during their Yatra. These devotees come from different parts of the country to seek blessing from Mata Vaishno Devi. They cover several kilometers of tiring journey to reach Katra. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to set up Darshanarthi Seva Shivir for them to get free massage with Dabur Rheumatil”, Dabur India Limited Ethical Marketing Head Dr Durga Prasad said.

“As part of the campaign, Dabur Rheumatil has also set up special massage centers to provide free massage to Pitthuwals, who have to work really hard during this period when lakhs of people visit the Holy place. It is because of the Pitthuwals many old people are able to complete their yatra”, Dr Prasad added.