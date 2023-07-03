UCC Inclusive Reform That Will Not Encroach On Practices Of Any Religious Community: Naqvi

Rampur (UP), Jul 3: Senior BJP leader and former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said a uniform civil code (UCC) is an inclusive reform that will not encroach on beliefs and practices of any religious community but ensure equality and justice for all.

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi also said opposition parties should listen to their conscience and control the Congress’ “communal confusion and contradiction” on the UCC.

Naqvi said the UCC is an inclusive reform that will not encroach on beliefs and practices of any religious community but ensure equality and justice for all by strengthening human values.

Some political parties and people are involved in a communal conspiracy to create conflict in the society on the issue of the UCC, he said.

“But this is the right time to implement the UCC by making this progressive law free from communal captivity,” Naqvi said.

Asked about the Opposition coming together ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and political developments in Maharashtra, Naqvi said that the Congress and other opposition parties will have to face a disastrous defeat on the political pitch in 2024.

Prime Minister Modi’s “arithmetic of success” has spoiled “mathematics of opponents”, he said.

Modi has proven that a leader becomes great not by his power but by his commitment and conviction to empower the people, Naqvi said.

He has eradicated the “disease of policy paralysis” through determination to “reform, perform and transform”, he said. (Agencies)