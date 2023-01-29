Terror-Funding Case | NIA Team At Hurriyat Conference Office At Srinagar’s Rajbagh

SRINAGAR, JAN 29: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Sunday reached the Hurriyat Conference office in the Rajbhag area here as part of its investigation into a terror-funding case, officials said.

Sources claimed that the federal agency might seal the office as part of the probe.

The Hurriyat Conference is an amalgam of 26 separatist outfits and was formed in 1993.

The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.