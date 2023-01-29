Widespread Rain, Snow Likely In Kashmir Valley: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: The weather was generally cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that widespread rain, snow is likely in Kashmir division and light rain in Jammu division.

“Widespread rain/snow is likely in Kashmir division and light rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 2.4, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 7.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil witnessed minus 10.6 and Leh minus 13 degree Celsious as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra both registered 7.6, Batote 4, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 1.4 degree Celsious as the minimum temperature.