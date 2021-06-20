UAE’s Emirates airline to resume flights from India to Dubai from June 23 as COVID curbs ease

DUBAI [UAE]: As Dubai eases travel curbs for passengers from India, Emirates airline said it will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to the city from June 23.

“Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards,” said the airline’s spokesperson in a statement.

On Saturday, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai, Gulf News reported.

They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.

We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June,” said Emirates.

“We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard the travel sector,” it added.

Emirates had suspended passenger flights from India effective until July 6, 2021.

However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols were exempted from these travel restrictions. (Agency)