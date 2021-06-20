Fuel prices hiked again to reach historic highs; check rates

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with the trend of raising prices every alternate day, the Oil Marketing Companies hiked petrol and diesel prices once again on June 20. After a day of pause, petrol prices were hiked again taking fuel prices across metros to record highs.

Petrol now retails at a historic high of Rs 103.36 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.44.

In Delhi, the price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 97.22 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.97 in the national capital.

Chennai also saw an increase in fuel prices with petrol rising to Rs 98.40 per litre and diesel for Rs 92.58.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 97.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.82 per litre following the price rise on the day.

The petrol price is highest across India in Bhopal at Rs 105.33 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 96.65 for a litre.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in at least seven states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise the rates of petrol and diesel on the daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (AGENCY)