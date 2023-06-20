U.S. Visit Will Be Opportunity To Enrich Depth, Diversity Of Our Partnership: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the United States will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. From the U.S. he will head to Egypt before returning to India.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to the U.S. and Egypt, Mr. Modi said he is travelling to the US on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this “special invitation” is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi tweeted, “Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress and more.” (Agencies)