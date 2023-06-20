Hot, Humid Weather Forecast As Night Temp Rises In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jun 20 : Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.2°C against 16.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.2°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.1°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.4°C against 16.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.1°C against 21.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.3°C (2.2°C above normal), Batote 19.2°C (2.0°C above normal), Katra 23.6°C (1.6°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 18.2°C (above normal by 3.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.0°C and 11.9°C respectively, he said.

Regarding the forecast till June 23, the MeT department official said that mainly dry weather was expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out.

“Hot and humid weather is expected for the next 4 days in the whole J&K,” he said.

Regarding the outlook during June 24-26, he said, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning was likely at scattered to fairly widespread places(60%).” (Agencies)