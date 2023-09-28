Tyohaar Ready Sale at SMART Bazaar from Sept 30

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: With India getting ready to kick off the much-awaited festive season in a couple of weeks’ time, SMART Bazaar & SMART Superstore is bringing Tyohaar Ready Sale for customers from September 30 to October 4, 2023.

Customers can get huge savings and exciting offers across a wide range of packaged food like Indian sweets, chocolates, cold drinks; staples like basmati rice, edible oil, dry fruits, ghee; home and personal care products; home décor, homeware, luggage and men’s women’s & kids’ apparel – all under one roof.

With an extensive network of 850+ stores across the country, customers can conveniently avail incredible offers in their vicinity.

A handout stated that at the Tyohaar Ready Sale, shoppers can enjoy up to 50 per cent off on wide range of products, including Indian sweets, biscuits, chocolates, cold drinks, shampoos, soaps, toothpaste, detergents and deodorants.

In addition, there is a special combo offer of 5 kg rice and 5 l oil at just Rs. 975, men’s, women’s and kids’ wear starting at Rs. 149 onwards, 2 pc Cabin Trolley Set at just Rs. 1899 and much more.