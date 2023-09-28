Indian men’s 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games, Sarabjot fumbles in finals

HANGZHOU, Sept 28:

The men’s 10m air pistol team extended India’s impressive show at the Asian Games by shooting another gold but individual success eluded Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema, who fizzled out in the final here Thursday.

The team of Sarabjot, Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium, earning India’s fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With Thursday’s success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

The Indian trio’s aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than the Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze.

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter individual finals but finished fourth and eighth respectively.

Vietnam’s Pham Quang Huy won gold with a score of 240.5, while South Korea’s Lee Wonho (239.4) and Uzbekistan’s Vladimir Svechnikov (219.9) took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Sarabjot, 21, scored 199, while Arjun ended up eighth and last, exiting on the second elimination shot. (PTI)

Asian Games: Medal tally (Day 5)

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 90 51 26 167

2 South Korea 24 23 39 86

3 Japan 18 30 30 78

4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31

5 India 6 8 11 25