Two-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

Srinagar, Oct 2: Two-way traffic was resumed on Saturday on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance yesterday.

We resumed traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway today, a traffic police official said.

However, he said, Kashmir bound Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) followed by Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from 0600 hrs till 1100 hrs. Later, Ladakh bound vehicle will leave Sonamarg in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal, he said.

The Union Territories (UT) of Ladakh and J&K have agreed to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake necessary maintenance on the highway, particularly at Zojila pass which remained closed during winter months due to accumulation of heavy snow and avalanches.

Meanwhile, construction of A tunnel at Zojila pass is going on war footing to make Srinagar-Leh highway all weather road. (Agencies)