Employment Oct 2, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female candidates with ANM, GNM, B.Sc. Nursing qualification.
For a reputed doctor’s centre in Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 7006112791, 9796486384, 7889350882
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female Math & Sc Teachers
Qualification: B.Sc (Medical/Non Medical) + B.Ed
(Experience preferred)
Submit Resume with in 5 days
New Era Mother H/S
110/11, Nanak Nagar Jammu
Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com
Phone: 9419143495
REQUIRED
FOLLOWING STAFF
Manager : Having Experience of 5-6 years Working in Hotel/Banquet Industry
Assistant Manager : Having Work Experience of 3-4 Years
Send Your Resume At
royaleheritagebanquets@gmail.com
M/s Royale Heritage, Sehora, Kunjwani – Bishnah Road, Jammu
Vacancy
Bombay Coffee House – Head office Jammu
306 B2 South Block Bahu Plaza
Marketing & Business Promotion
Female Candidate for Marketing /Business promotions
Education: MBA
Experience: Minimum 1 year
(Fresher can also apply)
Chef / Commis 1
Experience: Minimum 3 Years
Qualification: Hotel Management / Diploma /Certificate
Contact: + 91 9990109714 / Email: bchpatnitop@gmail.com
Vacancy
Accounts Manager
Experience: Minimum 5 Year
Qualification: M.Com
GST returns, Sale & Purchasing, MIS & all accounts related work
Restaurant Manager
Experience: Minimum 5 Years
Qualification: Hotel Management
Good in English – Writing/Speaking
Contact: + 91 9990109714 / Email: bchpatnitop@gmail.com
WANTED
Interested in Manufacturing Accounts and like to lead the projects, the role of Manager- Accounts at Samba- J&K is for you. As Head of Accounts you will be involved in costing and finalization of the Balance sheet. One should be 35-50 Years old with a degree of graduation or post graduation or CA.
Wanted an Executive Assistant to the CEO who could share his burden and take charge of various functional and administrative duties. Should be good in vocal and written English Language with strong leadership skills. Age between 30-40 Years with degree of Post graduation in any field.
The positions are based at Manufacturing Unit in Samba-J&K. Salary shall be at par with the
industry. Mail your Resume on
pankajkumarwadhwani@gmail.com, rajat@oakland.co.in
Walk in interview on 3.10.2021
For Vacancies for Medical Representatives in Pharma Franchise Company for Jammu Headquarter
Minimum Qualification 10+2 (Keep Original documents)
Age below 28 year
Time 12 PM to 5 PM
Venue at P R Hotel, Bakshi Nagar
Experience candidates bring their
latest statements
For Enquiry :
karankakkar207@gmail.com
Advanced & best
technologies pvt ltd
* Senior Software Developer
(5+ years of experience) Salary 45,000-75,000
*Junior Software Developer
(3+ years of experience) Salary 25,000 – 45,000
Skill : C#, Asp. Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL, SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript
HR ADMIN
More than 5 years of experience, Salary 15,000-30,000 Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
REQUIRED
SALES REPRESENTIVES 10+, 5NO.
EXPERIENCED IN MOBILE ACCESSORIES
EG. FOLDER CHECKING, ELECTRONICS GOODS, HEATER, HOME THEATER, ETC.
SERVICE ENGINEER 10+ 1 NO.
EXPERIENCED IN ALL ELECTRONIC ACCESSORIES
EG. HOME THEATER, IRON, FAN ETC.
EXPERIENCED DRIVER
BEST BUY ELECTRONICS
GURUDWARA SUNDER SINGH ROAD, JAMMU
MOBILE: 8082671182/9149919887
EMAIL: bestbuy2983@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
Immediate joining:
Hotel & Restaurant Staff:
1. Storekeeper.
2. Housekeeping Supervisor.
3. Cashier (Senior & Junior both)
4. Kitchen Supervisor.
5. Room Attendant (M/F)
Note: F&B experience preferred for all Hotel & Restaurant vacancies.
Please send your resume at
hr@trgindustries.com
management@trgindustries.com
or Call 9070116234 Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates.
STAFF REQUIRED
Immediate joining:
Office Staff:
1. HR – Recruitments.
2. HR- Generalist
3. Sr Executive Administration.
4. Typist/ Computer Operator.
Please send your resume at
Urgently Reqd. Tutors
for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th
(MED, Non-MEd, Commerce, Arts
NEET/ITI-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB,SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAs & KAS
B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA,BCA
Whatsapp/Call : 9149505059
Home Tutors Also Apply
Classrooms available for Tutors on Sharing/Commission Basis/Rent
