Two-way LMV, one-way HMV traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

JAMMU: After remaining suspended on Wednesday for weekly maintenance, two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and one-way Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) traffic was allowed on Thursday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The national highway, linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, was also through for one-way traffic while the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, remained shut since December last year.

A traffic police official said that traffic was suspended on Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly necessary maintenance and repair work. The UT administration has decided to close national highway on every Wednesday for maintenance, he said.

Traffic was resumed on Thursday, he said adding LMV passenger traffic will ply from both Srinagar and Jammu. However, Kashmir-bound LMVs will have to cross Nagrota between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur from 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said adding Jammu bound LMVs will have to leave Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs. He said no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

Official said Kashmir bound HMVs, including those carry essentials, will be allowed to ply from Jakheni Udhampur from 1400 hrs to 0100 hrs.

He said security forces will also ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Thursday.

He said only one-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Today vehicles will ply from Kargil Ladakh to Srinagar, he said adding vehicles had to leave Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs for Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he said. (AGENCY)