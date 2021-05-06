Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

SAMBA: Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on the intervening night of May 5 and 6.

“During the intervening night of May 5 and 6, around 2:35 am, BSF jawans shot dead a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Samba sector, Jammu and Kashmir,” the BSF informed.

However, there was no information on the identity of the intruder.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder at the Indian border in Punjab’s Firozpur district on the intervening night of May 2 and 3.

A ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan from midnight of February 24 to 25. After discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides agreed to cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25. (Agency)