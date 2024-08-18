Two Teachers, Minor Girl Die In Car Accident In J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU, Aug 18: Two teachers and a minor girl died in a fatal car accident in Reasi on Sunday afternoon, said an official.

The official said that an Alto car bearing registration number JK20B 1024 rolled down into a deep gorge near Chamelu Morh, Chassana area of Reasi, resulting in instant death of two occupants and critical injuries to two others.

Upon evacuation of the injured duo to a nearby hospital, a minor girl eventually succumbed, taking the toll to three.

The official identified the deceased trio as Ghulam Din and Mohd Amin, both teachers by profession, and the minor girl as Sumera Ghulam – all residents of Hamusan area of Chassana tehsil in Reasi.

“The another injured, also a minor, identified as Sajad Ghulsm, has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” added the official.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident for further investigations.