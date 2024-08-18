“BJP Always Ready For Elections”: Former MLA Abdul Gani Kohli

JAMMU, Aug 18: Bharatiya Janata Party’s former MLA Abdul Gani Kohli said on Sunday that the BJP leaders are arriving in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi to work out the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

“There is no doubt that the BJP is always ready for the elections. The party has to take steps with the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission. They have to work out the list of candidates,” he said.

Notably, in 2014, Kohli became the BJP’s first Muslim MLA in Jammu and Kashmir when he defeated two-time National Conference MLA Rashpal Singh by a margin of 6,178 votes in the Kalakote Assembly seat of Rajouri district, Jammu.

“The members of our Election Committee or other concerned leaders of the party are arriving here from Delhi,” he said.

“It is going to be hectic over the next 2-4 days. Because we were not expecting the election schedule would be announced very soon,” he added.

On Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, former cabinet minister of Jammu and Kashmir, joining the BJP, he said, “He has served as an MLA and a minister. He has an impact across his area. I believe, it will be useful for the party”. (Agencies)