Two Senior Officers Deployed To Oversee Covid Containment In J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday deployed two senior officers to oversee all Covid containment related work at Jammu and Kashmir divisions respectively.

One of them, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, shall remain stationed at Jammu to oversee all COVID containment related work at Jammu, reads an order issued by the government.

Similarly, Zubair Ahmad (KAS), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been ordered to be stationed at Kashmir, the order added.