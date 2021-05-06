Dr. B. Srinivas Posted DG Prisons, Several Other Top Officers Transferred In J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer of several police officers including DGP Prisons, J&K.

According to an order issued by Home department, V.K. Singh (IPS), DGP Prisons, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K.

“The post of Commandant General HG/CD/SDRP, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP, till the time it is held by V.K.Singh.”

Dr. B. Srinivas (IPS), Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DGP Prisons, J&K. He has been asked to continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director, Fire & Emergency Service, J&K, till further orders.

R.R. Swain (IPS), ADGP CID, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, is designated as Special DG, CID, J&K, the order reads. “The post of ADGP CED, J&K is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer.”

A.K. Choudhary (IPS) ADGP Armed, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, has been transferred and posted as Special DG Crime, J&K. “The post of ADGP Crime, J&K is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer.”

S.J.M. Gillani (IPS), ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Armed, J&K.

Abdul Gani Mir (IPS), ADGP (Law & Order), holding additional charge of the post of ADGP Hqrs. PHQ, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation, relieving Deepak Kumar (IPS) of the additional charge of the post.

‘Mukesh Singh (IPS) IGP Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP till the time it is held by the officer.”

M.K. Sinha (IPS), IGP Crime, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Hqrs. PHQ, J&K against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana (IPS), IGP Armed Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K, the order, issued by the orders of Lieutenant Governor, added.

