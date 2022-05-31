Two pilgrims killed in road accident

JAMMU, May 31: Two pilgrims were killed and six injured on Tuesday when their vehicle met with an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the vehicle ferrying Mindal Mata pilgrims was on its way from Jammu when the accident took place near Shanderi Nalah in Atholi area of Kishtwar.

One of the dead was identified as Mangat Ram, 55, a resident of Lower Muthi in Jammu.

(Agencies)