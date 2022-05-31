Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI, May 31: Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on May 31 sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The ED had on May 30 arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Mr. Jain’s custodial interrogation for 14 days.

He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else’s money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

“The money hasn’t stopped at ₹4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don’t have, but the accused is aware,” the SG said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.

So far, Mr. Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged. (Agencies)